Hope, Help, and Healing

I hope we will all

make the right choices

for our individual, collective,

cultural and communal

survival and salvation.

Follow the path

to rescue and recovery

to healing and wholesomeness,

both physical and spiritual,

not the way to degradation,

doom, devastation, and self-destruction.

Do not follow the dictates,

the devious demands of deviants,

the criminally colluding,

the ways of the wicked,

designed to be beneficial

only to egotists, egomaniacs,

the evil-minded, who are

purposefully plotting and planning

by totalitarian tactics

to profit personally

at your total cost and expense!

So, let us only be led

by a shared desire

to survive and to live,

not by devious, self-destructive daring.

Let us be both human and humane,

to be kind and considerate,

to be provably, positively, purposefully

and passionately caring!

Only deeds done well

the actual content

of our true character in due course

will fully reveal,

the real truth, and

the total tale, rightfully told,

will tell!

Gerhard A. Fürst

5/12/2020