“Divide et Impera”

Demonic, Demented Deviousness

When „droit“ = „l’état, cest moi!“…

that alleged, assumed, antiquated,

nihilistic, nepotistic, narcissistic

worn out, worm-eaten, rotten, rodent „right“ of “regal” omnipotence

by the self-seeking and sanctimoniously self-righteous,

the damnably, deplorably devious and decadent,

the fiendish and fraudulent, the fanatical and felonious,

the treacherous and lie-addicted, utilizing vile, evil,

vengeful totalitarian tactics,

tragically and traumatically engineered to be most sinister and sordid,

these consequently become calculated, formulated, fabricated dreads…

and self-adulation, self-aggrandizement,

craftily driven by graft and insatiable greed,

advanced by pathological lies and compulsive lunacy,

will morph and conjoin into becoming deviously deliberate,

deadly dangerous threats…

targeted vilification, selective victimization, both individual and collective,

bigotry, prejudice, racism, belligerence, xenophobia, ethnocentrism,

wanton violation and vandalism, social segregation, separation,

derisiveness, and division,

dehumanization, degradation, and destruction…

ugliness, vulgarity of the most gruesome, repulsive

and self-destructive, self-annihilating sort.

Is this where we are right now?

Misled by the malevolent, mangling and mauling,

the expediently, egotistically, miserly manipulating,

the personally and plutocratic profiteering,

those who habitually assail, verbally assault and insult others,

the debauched, who very cunningly and calculatingly

will attempt to debase and debilitate others,

will by hook and by crook enrich themselves monetarily en masse

at the total expense of the people and the country…

they are contemptibly trying to compel, coerce… and condemn

any and all who are not willing to cave in,

not willing to comply, not willing to yield

to their contemptuous shredding and violation

of the US Constitution,

both in content and context…

Evil deeds are being done by the absolutely corrupt,

the uncaring and cowardly,

the callously colluding and morally malignant.

Political and ideological perversion will be pervasive,

cancerous and caustic,

perpetuated by those who are deadly dangerous and galling…

As proverbially not only suggested,

but perpetually, pointedly, persistently

and repetitiously proven, over and over again,

ignorance and arrogance will precede

a very sudden and very hard falling.

Even the alleged all-mighty

are not exempt from

the ultimate finality

of fate!

Gerhard A. Fürst

February 11, 2020

Illustration borrowed from the Internet: Artist Bennett.

Source: Chattanooga Times Free Press