A DAY of DISGRACE!

This day will linger on and on,

will languish and „live“ forever as

A DAY of INFAMY,

a day of decadence…

a day of decay and dismay…

a day of lies and lunacy,

now officially “legalized”

and “legitimized!”

This is a day of trauma…

a day of travesty… a day of tragedy…

a day of treachery… a day of shame…

a day of degradation and destruction…

the day of the death of democracy!

Truth was trampled, and trashed,

shattered torn, and tattered

by a vote of 51:49!

Only two Republicans

had the courage to voice

their vote of yes with conviction,

in order to support

the rightful request,

the legal, legitimate demand

that a real and true trial

could only be totally true,

absolutely fair and clean,

when all the needed and

necessary witnesses

had been heard, and all

the pertinent evidence

presented, studied,

reviewed, reflected, valued, and weighed,

tested, tried, examined,

challenged, questioned,

and in its totality had been seen.

Truth has been trashed…

Truth has been trampled…

Truth has been denied…

Truth has been defied…

Truth has been dismissed…

However,

Truth has not been defeated…

Truth had not been depleted…

History will the ultimate,

Time-tested judge

to prove for truth to have been right.

The liars will now try to boast

and falsely conclude

that they had “won” the day…

that they had been “vindicated,”

and that the accused,

the indicted, the impeached, had been

“acquitted” and “exonerated.”

Alas, this day was only a failure

in that the really and totally truthful…

the „minds“ of the mindless…

the „hearts“ of the heartless…

the premeditation of those

who had committed acts of perjury,

the pathological liars and

compulsive lunatics,

the confounded and confused,

the bought and the bribed,

the cowed and the bowed,

the owned and controlled,

the most pitiful petty partisans,

could not change or sway.

Therefore, this last January day

of the year 2020

will be recorded

in the history of the USA

as a day when democracy died,

because truth had been

dismembered and aborted

by those who allege to love

life and living!



This shall not be forgotten!

This is totally unforgiving!

Gerhard A. Fürst

January 31, 2020

