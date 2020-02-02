A DAY of DISGRACE!
This day will linger on and on,
will languish and „live“ forever as
A DAY of INFAMY,
a day of decadence…
a day of decay and dismay…
a day of lies and lunacy,
now officially “legalized”
and “legitimized!”
This is a day of trauma…
a day of travesty… a day of tragedy…
a day of treachery… a day of shame…
a day of degradation and destruction…
the day of the death of democracy!
Truth was trampled, and trashed,
shattered torn, and tattered
by a vote of 51:49!
Only two Republicans
had the courage to voice
their vote of yes with conviction,
in order to support
the rightful request,
the legal, legitimate demand
that a real and true trial
could only be totally true,
absolutely fair and clean,
when all the needed and
necessary witnesses
had been heard, and all
the pertinent evidence
presented, studied,
reviewed, reflected, valued, and weighed,
tested, tried, examined,
challenged, questioned,
and in its totality had been seen.
Truth has been trashed…
Truth has been trampled…
Truth has been denied…
Truth has been defied…
Truth has been dismissed…
However,
Truth has not been defeated…
Truth had not been depleted…
History will the ultimate,
Time-tested judge
to prove for truth to have been right.
The liars will now try to boast
and falsely conclude
that they had “won” the day…
that they had been “vindicated,”
and that the accused,
the indicted, the impeached, had been
“acquitted” and “exonerated.”
Alas, this day was only a failure
in that the really and totally truthful…
the „minds“ of the mindless…
the „hearts“ of the heartless…
the premeditation of those
who had committed acts of perjury,
the pathological liars and
compulsive lunatics,
the confounded and confused,
the bought and the bribed,
the cowed and the bowed,
the owned and controlled,
the most pitiful petty partisans,
could not change or sway.
Therefore, this last January day
of the year 2020
will be recorded
in the history of the USA
as a day when democracy died,
because truth had been
dismembered and aborted
by those who allege to love
life and living!
This shall not be forgotten!
This is totally unforgiving!
Gerhard A. Fürst
January 31, 2020
Source of Illustrations:
1. The Death-Knell of Democracy,
www.theimatinativeconservative.com
2. Richard Dreyfuss and Protecting Democracy,
www.civicmirror.com
Kaum war dieser Artikel draußen, kam mir dieser Gegenansicht um die Ecke:
Ein total verlogener Artikel . Amerika war nie und zu keiner Zeit eine Demokratie und das Pack welches Trump verfolgt und bekämpft ist noch schlimmer als Trump . Z.B Killary , eine erklärte Satanistin und Kriegstreiberin . Krieg mit allen Mitteln war ihr Ziel . Wie kann man nur so DUMM sein und glauben , es sei eine Demokratie .Es war immer eine Diktatur , von brutalen SKLAVENHALTERN gegründet und mit Gewalt gebaut . The Land of the FREE ? . Das Land der Vollidioten .
Kann mich nur anschließen.
Nur wenn man „Demokratie“ auf die Fassade pinselt …
Doch schaffen wir die Hürde der „kognitiven Dissonanz“,
auch oder eben um zu erkennen, wie wir vera…. werden.
Wieso wurde nur nach dem JFK-„Attentat“ der Begriff „Verschwörungs-Theorie“ wiederbelebt???
Und wenn man sich nur mal ein wenig zurück setzt – und schaut, so strukturell, was denn der Begriff in unserem „Denkkasten“ anstellt …
Von daher (wiedermals?) mein Aufruf, die platonische Höhle einfach mal, und doch mutig, zu verlassen… ja, beim ersten MAl tut es immer weh.
Alles Liebe,
Raffa.
Ach! So verschieden kann man es sehen? Trump ist auch nur ein Sohn seiner Klasse. Aber die ihn bekämpfen wollen nur mit Macht zurück an die Macht, um was zu vollenden?