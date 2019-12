12/18/2019 … Day to Remember!

This is not a day of joy and rejoicing…

This is a day of taking a stand..

This is a day of making your mark

for rebuilding and restoration.

This is a day of hope and declaration.

This is a day of voting and voicing

for truth, honor, honesty and integrity.

This is not a day of happiness.

This is not a day of glamour and gloating.

This is a day for making statements

for truth, honor, justice and humanity.

This is not a cay for callous cowards!

This is not a day of infamy by the infamous!

This is a day for making the right choices.

This is a day of call for the courageous!

This is a day to end all forms

of debilitation and devastation!

This is a day once again to legitimize

legality, legislation, and lawfulness!

This is a day of decision and division to prove

who stands for principled action,

who stands for the tradition of truth

against treachery and trickery…

against trauma and travesty…

against fraud and felony…

against insanity and tragedy…

against mauling and mangling,

against manipulating and misleading…

against evil and vindictiveness…

against lies and cheating…

against wrong and for right…

against callous corruption…

against the venom and vileness

of degrading and destructive might…

This is a day that will loom lastingly,

a day with a binding ballast and burden

to be carried from now on…

weighing heavily on mind and soul…

Will we be able once again

to stand united

for truth and justice…

or will we be forever fragile…

fragmented, shattered…

shackled and shamed…

trampled and traumatized…

damned and defamed…

battered and beaten…

lost and forlorn…

vandalized and victimized

by liars and lunatics…

never again to be healed…???

never again to be trusted…???

never again to be whole…???

Gerhard A. Fürst

12/18/2019