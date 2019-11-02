Truth in Politics?! An Oxymoron!?

Politics for the powerful and privileged

is the modus operandi

to seek, to gain, to compel,

to coerce, to command and to control

by tried tricks of a treacherous trade…

Politics is the maddening methodology of the privileged

to secure and to safeguard what they have

wantonly, wickedly, willfully gained,

gripped, grabbed, and groped, and

by endless vilifying and victimizing

have maintained… and are trying to keep…

at the total expense and exclusion

of all others!

Politics also covers and contains all

the constitutionally guaranteed means

by those who had been trashed and trampled

by the aforementioned to seek

a rightful redress of grievances…

and that is what WE the People…

was and is all about

Alas, this promise, this dream,

has been vandalized,

shuttered, and shattered

by the wantonly wicked…

We are now witnessing

a tragic and traumatic tail spin,

a downward death spiral of truth…

These are days of lunacy and lies,

of nihilism and narcissism,

of forging and fabricating,

of fiendish, fanatical fornication,

of fracturing and fragmenting,

of mangling and manipulating,

of what once was considered

to have been factual and true,

struggle and fought for,

solid, specific, general, universal,

provable, demonstrable,

acceptable, admissible, believable,

in sum total and in tiny detail

without futility, without fail,

sworn to be protected and defended,

to be honored and respected…

This is no longer so.

There is wicked, wacko

waddling to and fro,

devious and deliberate,

planned and plotted,

trashed and trampled,

stolen, taken, cheated,

smashed and grabbed,

sordidly schemed, scammed

and utterly, shamelessly foiled and fouled,

besmirched and besotted

to confound and to confuse,

to distort, to distract, to divide,

to discard, to degrade and destroy,

to denounce and to deny,

to anger and to annoy…

In this context,

I can recommend reading:

The Death of Truth,

Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump



by Michiko Kakutani

(Tim Duggan Books, New York, 2018),

ISBN # 978-0-525-57483-5

Read! Learn! Apply and heed!

Gerhard A Fürst

10/25/2019