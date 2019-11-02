Truth in Politics?! An Oxymoron!?
Politics for the powerful and privileged
is the modus operandi
to seek, to gain, to compel,
to coerce, to command and to control
by tried tricks of a treacherous trade…
Politics is the maddening methodology of the privileged
to secure and to safeguard what they have
wantonly, wickedly, willfully gained,
gripped, grabbed, and groped, and
by endless vilifying and victimizing
have maintained… and are trying to keep…
at the total expense and exclusion
of all others!
Politics also covers and contains all
the constitutionally guaranteed means
by those who had been trashed and trampled
by the aforementioned to seek
a rightful redress of grievances…
and that is what WE the People…
was and is all about
Alas, this promise, this dream,
has been vandalized,
shuttered, and shattered
by the wantonly wicked…
We are now witnessing
a tragic and traumatic tail spin,
a downward death spiral of truth…
These are days of lunacy and lies,
of nihilism and narcissism,
of forging and fabricating,
of fiendish, fanatical fornication,
of fracturing and fragmenting,
of mangling and manipulating,
of what once was considered
to have been factual and true,
struggle and fought for,
solid, specific, general, universal,
provable, demonstrable,
acceptable, admissible, believable,
in sum total and in tiny detail
without futility, without fail,
sworn to be protected and defended,
to be honored and respected…
This is no longer so.
There is wicked, wacko
waddling to and fro,
devious and deliberate,
planned and plotted,
trashed and trampled,
stolen, taken, cheated,
smashed and grabbed,
sordidly schemed, scammed
and utterly, shamelessly foiled and fouled,
besmirched and besotted
to confound and to confuse,
to distort, to distract, to divide,
to discard, to degrade and destroy,
to denounce and to deny,
to anger and to annoy…
In this context,
I can recommend reading:
The Death of Truth,
Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump
by Michiko Kakutani
(Tim Duggan Books, New York, 2018),
ISBN # 978-0-525-57483-5
Read! Learn! Apply and heed!
10/25/2019
Der arme Trump ! Wer so gehasst wird von den Medien und den Blödianen, muss einfach besser sein im Zeitalter der Satanisten und Massenmörder wie Killery Clinton , Obama , Busch und Co .
Bitte keine E-Mails in nichtdeutscher Sprache.
Gruß,
J.G.
read, learn, apply and heed.
Manche lernen immer in die Sackgasse, ins hinterste Eck. Da kannst du den schönsten Stoff hinstellen, da kommt immer Irrtum raus.
@Gerlach
Sehr gut , vollkommen richtig ! Bald schreibt er hebräisch !