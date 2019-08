Ah, yes, life, loving, and living

is a perplexing and vexing mixture

of getting and giving,

of dutiful doing and daring,

of adventurous exploring,

of stumbling and falling,

of making mistakes,

of rising again,

of chances given to right wrongs,

of being taught and of teaching,

of endlessly, continuously

life’s lessons learning.

Life is precious,

but it is not all rosy.

Therefore, hold it in your hands

very carefully,

because it also contains

some thorns!

Tree of life

Life has its ups and downs,

providing us with ample opportunities

for hopes, dreams, and yearnings,

for achieving and accolades earning,

for plotting and planning,

for principled practicing,

for expectations and uncertainties,

for gladness and sadness,

for joys and sorrows

for various selections

of smiles and frowns…

Life is not a form of entertainment

for an assortment of circus clowns.

Life demands personal participation.

Life demands social interaction.

Life is for all of us to do

all the deeds which must be done,

to do them well,

with total dedication,

and in wondrous ways,

so that in due course

we can leave a legacy of love,

so that our own life’s story

contains facts, not fiction,

well-written, well-crafted,

well-recorded,

all truthful tales for others

very fondly to tell!

Life is to be lived

purposefully, passionately, peacefully,

so that all of life, loving, and living after us

is safe and secure to continue

for all eternity to come,

to go on… and on…and on…

Gerhard A. Fürst

8/18/2019