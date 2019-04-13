The Tragedy of Intolerance,

the Trickery, Treason, and Trauma

by the totalitarian Treacherous,

the totally Intolerant…

Call it collusion… Call it calculation… Call it callousness…

Call it collaboration…with enemy agents…

Call it contentiousness… Call it corruption…

Resulting in contusion… We are being hit upon…

We are being battered and beaten,

and the bloody bruises from all the blows

on mind, body, spirit, and soul

are clearly showing…

Call it ignorance and arrogance…

Call it calculated recklessness, carelessness…

resulting in a maddening, muddied, mucking mess

Call it what in reality and actuality it is:

The agents of evil and belligerence are busy,

daily doing devious deeds… and…

their hired hands, these hallucinating helpers,

howling hooligans from hell,

‚bought, bribed, paid for, owned, controlled…

are doing as they are being told,

called upon and commanded…

mauling, mangling, malevolently manipulating…

being repaid and rewarded in wicked ways…

by personal profiteering… egomaniacs, narcissist…

having their hands in the till…

taking, taking, taking their fill,

callously counting their cash…

while hiding and concealing…

their mounting monetary stash…

overtly and covertly acquired…

all their ill-gotten gains…

plundered and pilfered…

leaving those they had lied to,

deliberately defrauded and cheated…

and the planet’s resources depleted…

hapless, hopeless, and helpless…

lingering and languishing…

left in a lurch…

while their lie- and lunacy addicted loyalists…

are singing hails and hallelujahs in church???

They call themselves „Christians?“

It is absolutely incredible!

Call it what it is: callous collusion!

Call it what it is: moral corruption!

Call it what it is: evil incarnate!

The rotten and rancid results

caused by the arrogant,

greedy, grabby rodents,

cheered and applauded,

facilitated, aided and abetted,

by the totally ignorant,

the mindless, the manipulated,

the mugged, the incapacitated…

the willingly vilified, victimized…

the fanatically fornicated…

the fondled, the fooled…

the wantonly violated…

defeated and

degraded…

Gerhard A. Fürst

3/29/2019

