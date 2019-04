Trees are treasures to behold

Trees are treasures to be valued

and to be grateful for…

Forests are treasure troves of trees…

Forests provide us in multiple ways…

Forests yields sustenance…

fine forest food…

tasty berries, edible mushrooms…

Forests are home for

a multitude of wild life…

Forests can shelter us…

Forests, therefore, must be

maintained, managed, replenished,

restored, carefully protected,

and wisely used…

Roots of trees hold firm

the forest floor…

Leaves of trees produce

the air we breathe…

Forests are protective shields

against fierce forces of winds…

Forests are the source

of fresh water released

generously, steadily, plentifully

by countless springs into brooks…

Be in the presence

of forests blossoms in full bloom…

Breathe the fine fragrance…

Breathe the fresh forest air..

Enjoy the cool forest comfort…

Enjoy the forest reality…

while you still can…

the wealth, the richness,

the splendor, the beauty

the variety of ways,

given so readily,

so plentifully by nature,

before it all vanishes…

before it becomes

mere myriad images

of what once was

visible and available

only as paintings or photos

pictured in books!



Gerhard A. Fürst

4/4/2019…

Written in honor of my father’s 112. birthday,

Oberregierungsforstrat Adolf August Fürst, 1907-1982,

professional forestry administrator and chief game warden,

caring for and protecting the forests he loved

in and around Feuchtwangen, Central Franconia.