The Consequences of Corruption﻿

Ah, yes, the REALLY CORRUPT are „warning?“…

while being the actual and real

CAUSE of CORRUPTION…

while being totally immersed in waters of wickedness,

being damnably devious, dishonest, and dishonorable,

the cause of deliberate deprivation, divisiveness, degradation and suffering…



The Example of Corruption in Kenya

😦

These arrogant schemers and skimmers,

these methodically malevolent, marauding scammers

are personally profiting by defrauding the people…

They are thugs and thieves….

They are the callous, the clueless, the classless,

They are the mucking immoral, the mindless, the totally uncaring…

They rule by threat, by intimidation, by force, by fear, by fraud,

expecting full well that they will never be stopped, never be uncovered,

never be found out, never be caught….

However, the world is witnessing their crimes,

their thuggery and thievery, their smashing and grabbing…

while babbling b.s. in petty, pitiful partisan ways…

and carting off ill-gotten gains,

in their usual, totally devious and despicably divisive and dishonest ways…

to hide and conceal the mounting stash of their stolen cash…

wantonly and wickedly to wheel… to dole out…and to deal…

and persistently and perpetually being nothing but

in-the-posterior-pains….

It is the tragedy, the treachery, the trauma these days in countless countries…

It is a global disease, a cancerous malaise…

a metastasizing moral malignancy which is spreading…

Just look at what is happening nowadays in the USA …

and much worse might actually be on the way…

concocted and cooked up by those who are

the cause of all the current marauding and malaise,

of all the plutocratic profiteering and corporate corruption,

of all the pilfering and plundering, all the degradation and destruction,

done deliberately

by the manipulating monetary mafia,

by the bullying banker bandits, willingly assisted

by all their bought, bribed, corrupted helpers and handmaidens,

who are spreading lies day-in and day-out,

and are doing all their evil plotting and vile planning,

their gripping, groping, choking, badgering, beating, battering, and grabbing…

by methods and means of dirty trickery and totalitarian tactics…

the consequences of which we all have real reasons

to be fearful of and to be dreading…

😦

Gerhard A. Fürst,

3/23/2019

And when young people take the lead…

to speak up, to protest, to plead,

to warn, to demand, to take action…

to give advice to their elders,

who will be angered and annoyed,

who will arrogantly ignore it all…

who will be abrupt and critical…

who will not listen…who will not heed…

not wanting to be told

all the confounding details

of their abomination and contradictions.

We must never forget

that they are our future…

that they are the hope

of continuing life and living…

that they are the real reasons

and the actual purposes for our temporal existence,

and they are trying to do

what we were obligated to do,

to correct, to heal, to make whole,

to mend, to fix, to repair, and to protect…

what to date had not been done right,

what been left shattered, depleted, and broken…

what could or should have been done

by really necessary course-corrective,

really visible, provable, obvious, evident

and long-lasting good deeds…

“Shouldn’t you really be at school?”

shouts this dad… the damnably dumb dude…

being disinterested, unconcerned, uninvolved,

all too critical, crass, and crude…

😦

Ah, yes, the controversy of climate…

and of other contemporary concerns and causes…

along with the tragic and traumatic consequences

of inaction, ignorance, indifference,

arrogance, ignorance, and corruption…

😦

Gerhard A. Fürst

3/23.2019



