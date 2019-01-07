The wall builder
Well, here he is, by golly,
snickering, sniveling, sneering,
greedily grinning, and smiling.
Alas, only to his oddly addicted loyalists
is he still weirdly, strangely, sordidly,
sickeningly, mysteriously beguiling,
doing what to date he is proven to have done…
greedily grabbing, gripping, and groping…
pathologically, endlessly, wantonly wallowing,
fanatical, fiercely fiendish, felonious,
threatening, intimidating, dictating,
fudging, forging, fabricating,
fondling, fooling = faux-facting,
scheming, skimming, and scamming,
in plutocratic, pilfering, plundering, petty partisanship,
shameless cheating and devious, deliberate depleting,
foisting his fiercely fanatical “firsting” on America,
while callously calculating and personally profiteering
by means of personal greed and graft,
in total violation of the supreme law of the land,
The United States Constitution,
while at the same time
coercing, commanding, compelling, causing suffering,
bribing, bragging, bullying, bickering, blackmailing,
belligerently BS-babbling
with self-adulation, habitual self-aggrandizing,
narcissistic self-praising and self-glorification;
however, also being a hatefully hassling hustler,
marauder, manipulator, and hoarder,
compulsively obsessed about
a certain southern border…
which he claims is in immediate need
to be closed, shuttered, barricaded and walled-up…
so that an influx of migrant outsiders
would hereby be put to a stop.
He’s not a real builder of the purposefully positive…
but instead he is deliberately, despicably divisive,
debilitating, degrading and destroying…
angering, upsetting, irritating, assaulting, and annoying…
So, let’s just call him for who and what
he will be ruefully, regretfully
remorsefully remembered as:
Wicked, wacko, wantonly wasteful
WALLY!
When you wall others out,
you’ll wall yourself in.
All this walling
is totally pointless, callous, conniving, costly,
gutless, and galling.
And for all this foolishness,
the government was shut down,
ground to a halt, standing still, stuck,
and is now stumbling and stalling?
Remember the Biblical admonition
that especially loud and boisterous
trumpeting
will, in due course, be a curse,
to cause even the biggest
and best-built wall
to come tumbling down,
to crumble, to fail and fall.
Let not evil and vile deeds done,
but actual goodness be the real measure
of a real, trusted and truthful man!
We were put on earth by God’s good grace
to be good stewards,
on HIS behalf,
for our benefit, and to do it well,
not to be tricky and treacherous,
only to leave a lamentably lousy legacy
of shame, degradation, destruction, and disgrace.
Therefore, stand for freedom,
stand for justice and right,
stand for truth and honor,
stand for a life to be lived in liberty,
a life of dignity and decency.
Stand for humanity
against treason, dirty trickery and treachery.
Stand fearlessly and unfailingly
against all mania, immorality and madness,
against intolerance, bigotry and prejudice.
Stand fearlessly, unfailingly,
with courage and profound conviction
against molestation by malevolent might.
Stand against darkness!
Stand for liberty in light!
Gerhard A. Fürst
Januar 4, 2019
Source of the illustration of
The Wall “Builder”
Caricatures and cartoons by Franz Eder:
www.franz-eder.de, info[at]franz-eder.de
The cartoon was added here with the express personal permission of the artist Franz Eder. Copies were sent to the White House, but were returned to him without commentary.
