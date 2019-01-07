The Wall “Builder”

Well, here he is, by golly,

snickering, sniveling, sneering,

greedily grinning, and smiling.

Alas, only to his oddly addicted loyalists

is he still weirdly, strangely, sordidly,

sickeningly, mysteriously beguiling,

doing what to date he is proven to have done…

greedily grabbing, gripping, and groping…

pathologically, endlessly, wantonly wallowing,

fanatical, fiercely fiendish, felonious,

threatening, intimidating, dictating,

fudging, forging, fabricating,

fondling, fooling = faux-facting,

scheming, skimming, and scamming,

in plutocratic, pilfering, plundering, petty partisanship,

shameless cheating and devious, deliberate depleting,

foisting his fiercely fanatical “firsting” on America,

while callously calculating and personally profiteering

by means of personal greed and graft,

in total violation of the supreme law of the land,

The United States Constitution,

while at the same time

coercing, commanding, compelling, causing suffering,

bribing, bragging, bullying, bickering, blackmailing,

belligerently BS-babbling

with self-adulation, habitual self-aggrandizing,

narcissistic self-praising and self-glorification;

however, also being a hatefully hassling hustler,

marauder, manipulator, and hoarder,

compulsively obsessed about

a certain southern border…

which he claims is in immediate need

to be closed, shuttered, barricaded and walled-up…

so that an influx of migrant outsiders

would hereby be put to a stop.

He’s not a real builder of the purposefully positive…

but instead he is deliberately, despicably divisive,

debilitating, degrading and destroying…

angering, upsetting, irritating, assaulting, and annoying…

So, let’s just call him for who and what

he will be ruefully, regretfully

remorsefully remembered as:

Wicked, wacko, wantonly wasteful

WALLY!

When you wall others out,

you’ll wall yourself in.

All this walling

is totally pointless, callous, conniving, costly,

gutless, and galling.

And for all this foolishness,

the government was shut down,

ground to a halt, standing still, stuck,

and is now stumbling and stalling?

Remember the Biblical admonition

that especially loud and boisterous

trumpeting

will, in due course, be a curse,

to cause even the biggest

and best-built wall

to come tumbling down,

to crumble, to fail and fall.

Let not evil and vile deeds done,

but actual goodness be the real measure

of a real, trusted and truthful man!

We were put on earth by God’s good grace

to be good stewards,

on HIS behalf,

for our benefit, and to do it well,

not to be tricky and treacherous,

only to leave a lamentably lousy legacy

of shame, degradation, destruction, and disgrace.

Therefore, stand for freedom,

stand for justice and right,

stand for truth and honor,

stand for a life to be lived in liberty,

a life of dignity and decency.

Stand for humanity

against treason, dirty trickery and treachery.

Stand fearlessly and unfailingly

against all mania, immorality and madness,

against intolerance, bigotry and prejudice.

Stand fearlessly, unfailingly,

with courage and profound conviction

against molestation by malevolent might.

Stand against darkness!

Stand for liberty in light!

Gerhard A. Fürst

Januar 4, 2019

Source of the illustration of

The Wall “Builder”

Caricatures and cartoons by Franz Eder:

www.franz-eder.de, info[at]franz-eder.de

The cartoon was added here with the express personal permission of the artist Franz Eder. Copies were sent to the White House, but were returned to him without commentary.