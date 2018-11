Why: Armistice Day became Veterans Day …

“Lest we forget!”… It is often said…

Alas, much too much is not remembered, no longer known, never really learned, completely ignored, and totally forgotten…

This is the tragedy of “The Inconvenience of historical Truth!”…☹



“Today’s holiday originally was a worldwide call for peace that was spurred by universal revulsion at the huge slaughter of World War I back in 1918. After World War II, the U.S. Congress decided to re-brand November 11 as Veterans Day. Who could speak against that? But honoring the warrior quickly morphed into honoring the military and glorifying war. Armistice Day was flipped from a day for peace into a day for displays of militarism. This November 11, it is as urgent as ever to ring the bells for peace. We must continue to press our government to end reckless military interventions that endanger the entire world. We must call for an end to war.”