Creeps, craps, and crooks,

are all noted for their particularly

crooked, crappy, creepy, greedily grinning,

vile, evil, vindictive, venomous, vengeful

and dastardly dishonest looks.

They are all fiercely fanatical,

selectively sanctimonious fundamentalist

fudgers, fabricators, and totally faux…

as proven over and over again

by their daily devious deeds,

as we all have discovered and now know.

Alas, they „think“ we’re nothing

but sheep, fools, and schnooks,

who will fall for all their felonious,

foul-smelling foolishness,

their nihilistic, narcissistic notoriety,

their totalitarian gamesmanship,

their callous gimmicks of grabbing greed,

their infinite variety of dirty tricks,

their despicable gobbledygook.

From daily tactics of …use and abuse…

deliberately to distort, to distract,

to CONfound and CONfuse,

they get their daily highs

and CONservative kicks.

They are not really conserving…

what is valuable, well-meaning, and deserving…

They are merely manipulating,

wickedly wheeling and deviously self-dealing…

in order to extract personal profits

at the total expense of all others.

They’re all compulsively pathological liars…

who someday will roast

in the hottest fires of hell.

Satan will get them all,

one by one, and in droves,

in big bad bulging bunches…

these malignantly malevolent members

of the monetary mafia…

and hordes of plutocratic banker bandits…

and all their hired hell hounds

in the hellish halls

of the greedily blood-sucking poly-TICKS…

all these sordidly lying lunatics…

and Satan will deep-fry, bake, cook,

and boil them well…

They’ll all suffer the same fate

which they very wickedly

caused others to suffer…

many of whom did not long survive,

merely languishing and lingering,

not really lasting long enough

in order the totality of

their tragic and traumatic

tales to tell…

Gerhard. A. Fürst

7/31/2018