Stand & Deliver

Stand in DEFENSE & PROTECTION OF LIBERTY,

& not for lousy, lusty libertines…

Stand for TRUTH & TRUSTWORTHINESS,

& not for compulsive liars and pathological lunatics…

Stand for JUSTICE, & HUMANITY

& not for callousness. & moral corruption..

Stand for HONOR, HONESTY, & INTEGRITY,

& not for cowardly craps and crooked creeps…

Stand for NOBILITY of SPIRIT

& not for egomania and narcissism

Stand for EQUITY, FAIRNESS, & EQUALITY,

not for plutocratic profiteering, pilfering, and plundering

by totalitarian means, and at the total expense of the people…

Stand for the POSITIVE, PURPOSEFUL, & PEACEFUL

& not for deviousness, dirtiness, disgrace, and deception,

degradation, debilitation, and destruction…

Stand for what is GOOD, RIGHT, & PROPER,

& not what is murky, mucky, malevolent, and muddy…

Stand for what is PRINCIPLED, PRICELESS, & PRECIOUS,

& not for what is wanton, wicked, worthless, and wrong…

Stand for what is CLEAN, CLEAR, CONCISE, & CORRECT,

& not for what is slimy, salacious, and sleazy

fiendish, fanatical, fraudulent, vindictive, violent, and false

Stand to join in the CHORUS to make a JOYFUL NOISE

& not to sing a sad, sick and sordid song…

Stand and deliver, IN PRAISE OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM

loudly RAISE YOUR determined & fearless VOICE!

That is the only RIGHT, correct, decent, just

and humanly acceptable CHOICE!

Gerhard A. Fürst

July 20, 2018