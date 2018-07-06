Declaration of Dependence, Depravity, and Degradation

Plundering Plutocrats and Opportunistic Oligarchs

hold these “truths” to be self-servingly self-evident:

All rights,

social, political, economic & otherwise, real or imagined…

rightfully belong to the rich,

the privileged and the powerful,

the well-heeled, those living in luxury,

the gripping, grabbing, groping greedy,

the monetary manipulators, the morally corrupt,

the sordidly sadistic, the sarcastic, the salaciously sinister,

the sardonic and salacious, the selectively sleazy and slimy…

for their exclusive use, cushy comfort, and wickedly wondrous well-being,

in order to secure and solidify

in perpetuity their privileged existence…

at the total expense of all others.

It is their patrimony.

Anyone else, has no rights to speak of… None whatsoever!

Independence? No, not ever!

Freedom is nothing but an illusion…

a figment of the imagination…

To suppress, to deny, to denounce the desire for freedom

at any and all times, at any and all cost…

is the manipulative modus operandi,

the singularly narcissistic purpose of existence

of the privileged and powerful…

by calculated totalitarian tactics of treachery, trickery, and treason,

by means of bigotry, prejudice, belligerence,

by vindictiveness, violence, and vengeance… by licentious lies & lunacy…

by deliberate deviousness, by crookedness, by craftiness,

by callousness and by collusion…

People are to be condemned, compelled, coerced, and commanded…

People are to be kept under control and caged as needed…

People are to be herded like sheep… shorn… and then slaughtered…

People are nothing but canon foder…

People are to be shackled and chained…

People are do as told… People are not to dare and be bold…

People are born to be enslaved…

with the cowardly aid and callous assistance

of fiendish “fundamentalists” and felonious “religious” fanatics

who are wickedly willing, nothing but mindless morons, and totally depraved…

Dreams of freedom are for fools.

End of discussions.

Signed… dated… done… and delivered.

Source: Poeta incognita, July 5. 2018