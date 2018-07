This once again is a high and hot season

of low-life senility and sickening sordidness,

of devious trickery and deliberate treason…

Truth is being trampled and trashed…

Sense and sanity have already been sacrificed…

It’s extremism v. extremism

in the ultimate totalitarian extreme…

It is the alleged licentious lunacy of “leftist lechery”…

v. the stinking rodent rot of “rightist treachery”…

These are deadly dangerous, divisive times

of blood-sucking poly-TICKS!

Gerhard. A. Fürst

7/1/2018