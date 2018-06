Causes and consequences. Who or what?

People are the problem…

Trash is what people thoughtlessly throw away…

It is people who smash and trash…

Pollution is caused by people…

People who degrade and destroy the planet…

People are the problem…

People who are corrupt and greedy…

People who coerce and command others to do evil deeds…

People who exploit others… People who use and abuse…

People who are bigoted, belligerent, and bullies…

People are the problem…

People who are callous, uncaring, devious and dishonest…

People who go into politics to enrich themselves…

People who cause clashes and conflicts…

People who are vicious, vindictive and violent…

People are the problem…

People who do drugs… do crazy things…

People who drive recklessly cause accidents…

People who drive while drunk kill others…

People with weapons cause harm…

People are the problem…

People who are pretentious and unprincipled…

People who are arrogant and ignorant…

People who deliberately deprive others cause poverty…

People who will not learn are uninformed and easily misled….

People are the problem…

Oh, you want things to be better than they are?

Look at yourself! Are you in need of making changes?

Look about you! Are you a purposeful, positive influence?

Are you part of the problems… or part of the solutions?

People are the problem…

We all need to pitch in to do our personal part.

We all want life to be worth living!

Therefore, we all need to do what needs to be done

by not voting for or supporting petty partisan evil doers.

People are the problem…

Gerhard A. Fürst

June 2, 2018

Source of illustration: Personal collection of old news clippings.

Publication and date not recorded.