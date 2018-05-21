A Most Urgent Reminder …

… demanding our personal attention,

our immediate, direct, and respectfully responsible action!

Let us never, ever forget or neglect the FACT that

WE are THE PEOPLE…

to be served by the government, elected by us, to protect and defend us,

to serve the public interest and public well-being…

We are not the servants, the slaves of the government… to be bullied, battered and beaten…

to be coerced and compelled… and then to be robbed, deprived, defrauded, lied to, and cheated…

Let not the fraudulent, the fiends, the fanatics,

the deviously defiant, the fiercely malevolent,

the callously opportunistic, the evil-minded

and the foul-mouthed dictate the terms…

Gerhard A Fürst,

May 16, 2018

Let us practice what so persistently, perpetually, and pointedly

we globally propagandize, preach and teach…

Let us prove to the world our real value and worth…

Let us not be bowed, cowed, and bent by belligerent,

BS-babbling bullies…

Let us not give up or give in…

Let us meaningfully, purposefully, peacefully apply in our daily living what we were granted…

what constitutionally, fundamentally, legally legislated,

and lawfully we had been guaranteed…

what are said to be unalienable, God-given rights…

what had been promised over and over again

in written, sacredly vowed, and spoken words…

Let these guarantees and promises never, ever be broken…

They are not meant to be mere rhetoric or meaningless tokens…

Let us stand together and do what must be done…

Let us not be shackled and chained by the corrupt,

the smashers and grabbers, the gripping and groping greedy…

those who buy and bribe others to do their bidding,

the pilfering, plundering plutocrats,

the thieving and personally profiteering oligarchs…

Let us bring back to life, to reality, to actual existence,

to really working well,

in a real republic, in mutually respectful existence…

what they would like to cast aside,

degrade, deny, diminish, destroy and undo…

😦

Stand up to be counted, to be seen and heard,

to be listened to, to be noted, to be respected,

to be trusted and depended upon!!!

🙂

