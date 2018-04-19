“Na, du hast doch Glück,”

meinen sehr heuchlerisch,

hämisch lachend, grotesk ginsend, sehr animiert,

manipulierend, dominierend, malträtierend,

die Üblen der Politück…

“Man nimmt dir doch nicht alle Moneten…

Man überläßt dir noch so einige wenige

Pfennige, Groschen und “Kröten!”…

und es wird bei dir wie üblich abkassiert…

Und damit soll man dann “leben,”

reduziert, und nahezu in Nöten…

Man soll mehr mit noch weniger machen…

Man soll etwas “kürzer treten”…

während die üblen Politücker,

diese ignoranten, arroganten,

die von der Monetenmafia gekauften,

sich fett und voll fressen,

und sich dabei in ihre Fäustchen lachen?

Leider ist dies nicht nur so hierzulande…

Es ist ein globales Miserium und Malheur…

denn überall regiert momentan

so eine räuberische, plutokratisch profitierende

Moneten- & Bankerbanditenbande!

Gerhard A. Fürst

18.4.2018

“Yours is not to reason why”…?

These are the People who day-in, day-out

very dependably, capably labor, work, serve, and slave,

and in addition are called upon,

coerced, compelled, commanded to fight and die,

willingly, lovingly to sacrifice live and limb,

ordered to be loyal, patriotic, unselfish and brave,

in order to protect and defend…

and keep the country save…

while the crooked, the corrupt, the sinister and sordid,

the greedily profiteering oligarch,

the pilfering, plundering plutocrat,

member of the monetary mafia,

a pathological liar and lunatic,

who, wantonly, deliberately, wickedly

causes all the suffering,

while living in luxury,

while owning and controlling the government,

by bribing and buying politicians

to do his bidding at the expense of the people…

is the real knave…

Gerhard A. Fürst

4/18/2018

Add to these devastating statistics all who had suffered, served, and died

since this war… which supposedly was fought to end all wars…