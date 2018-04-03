Thoughts of Love

which I penned in the intermission

of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s

Cosi fan Tutte,

between Acts I & II:

during the Metropolitan Operas HD-live broadcast

on 3/31/2018

Love…

Ah, a very timely and timeless theme,

well-prepared, well-rehearsed, well engaged, well crafted,

technically well done & very cleverly staged…

the tricky action flawlessly well-acted,

and all parts perfectly well-sung… 🙂

by all soloists and the entire cast…

Love…

a theme which is universal…

and which will always and easily lend itself

to a time-befitting, recent modification

or a contemporary, totally modern adaptation… 🙂

Love…

is a complex, confounding, confusing, and compounding mix

of magic, mystery, mastery, wildness,

wonder, amazement, and mania,

at times even bordering

on the edge of madness…

more often than not, however,

resolving itself into self-surprising

self-reassuring, self-satisfying

happiness and gladness…

healing self-inflicted wounds

due to paramount self-seeking…

Love…

a mix of many ingredients,

of many parts, portions & potions:

a little bit of toying & teasing…

a little bit of hopeful pleasantry & pleasing…

a little bit of persistence & pleasure seeking…

a little bit of craftiness & curiosity…

a little bit of clumsiness & trusting…

a little bit of desire to discover…

a little bit of imagination…

a little bit of resourcefulness…

a bit of plotting & planning…

a little bit of jealousy…

a little bit of trickery & treachery…

a little bit of cleverness…

a little bit of sweetness…

a little bit of sweating, uncertainty & insecurity…

a little bit of discussion and debating…

a little bit of compromising & giving in…

a little bit of hopelessness…

a little bit of regretting…

a little bit of distortion and distraction…

a little bit of mutual interests and attraction…

a little bit of drama and theatrics…

a little bit of foolishness and faking…

a little bit of blissfulness…

a little bit of forgetting and forgiving…

with lots of loyalty…

a goodly measure of sharing & caring, giving & getting,

a helpful and healthy helping of self-protective self-interest

for a life of real loving, fulfilling,

and real living!

Put it all together…

with whatever else comes to mind…

hopefulness, caring, and being

both considerate, loving, and kind…

and in the end really endearing

and enduring love you will find…

Mozart’s music, of course, is ageless magic,

and the MET orchestra is always up to the task

to be solidly splendid & superb… 🙂

Gerhard A. Fürst

The above picture is from one of my many albums and scrap books,

dating back to my time as an exchange student from Germany at Santa Cruz High School in California…way back in 1952-1953… 🙂