What will you do…?

When all has been thought, said, written, and done…

When all wars have been fought, lost or won…

When the last drops of blood have been spilled…

When all efforts to secure peace have failed…

When all wickedness has been wantonly willed…

When the last words of truth have been spoken…

When all the lies have been told…

When even the last item for sale has been sold…

When everything has been destroyed…

When it is too late to be brave and bold…

When almost all life has been killed…

When the joys of life have been devastated by evil deeds…

When the last grave has been dug and filled…

When there’s nothing left to be mishandled or dismantled…

When sense and sanity have been totally defeated…

When there’s nothing left to disgrace, to discredit and deface…

When the final plea has been entreated…

When hope and love have scattered their last seeds…

When there’s nothing left to soil, to diminish, foul, to spoil…

When there’s nothing left to smash, grab, and trash…

When all vital resources have been depleted…

When even the last value has been made worthless…

When all available alternatives have been exhausted…

and found to be useless…

When all the “spins” have been spun…

When there’s nothing left to be stolen…

When the last song will have been sung…

When the last melodies have faded away…

When there’s nothing left to mangle, maul, or maraud…

When the ultimate evil has been wrought…

When the latest wrongs have not been set right…

When desperate deeds of goodness are for naught…

When there’s nothing left for which to fight…

When you are the last one left alive…

Will even your voice be stilled?

What then?

Gerhard A. Fürst

3/10/2018