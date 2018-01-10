Is the Old now the New?

Anticipation, Uncertainty, Insecurity.

We’re once again full of hope.

Another New Year has just begun.

Already all sort of yarn for tall tales

of bigger, better, yet uncertain,

unpredictable times ahead

is already being spun,

and woven into a frail & fragile fabric

of insecurity.

The New Year’s arrival,

at midnight…

bidding farewell to the old…

exactly on time…

in well proven tradition,

both splendid and right.

It was welcomed with happy dancing,

with lively music, with joyful singing,

with happy laughter and hopeful speculation,

with flaring, brilliantly sparkling,

crackling, booming, bursting, banging,

widely echoing and clanging,

loud cheers and toasts,

thundering fireworks,

illuminating the night sky,

and with longingly inviting church bell ringing.

Let us hope that in the days to come

it will not merely be bringing

more of the same misery,

mania, mucking, and madness

of which we just had our sickeningly felonious fill

in the finally departed year

of the immediate past

which we had to survive, endure, tolerate,

deviously plotted, planned, imposed, enforced,

all caused and callously concocted

by powerful and evil-minded,

schemers, scammers and skimmers,

extreme right-wing-nut politicians,

via devious means, in divisive demeanor,

and in petty partisanship,

catering only to pilfering, plundering plutocrats,

who care only about personal profiteering,

based on graft, groping greed,

smashing and grabbing,

instead of solving pressing social problems,

instead of securing global peace,

instead of attending to people

who are destitute and in desperate need.

Will the “New”

be no more than the wickedly weary

and worn-out Old?

Will people looking for warmth

continue to suffer,

being burdened, bullied, beaten and battered,

first lured, duped, misled,

then betrayed, dumped, ignored,

and once again very deliberately

being left out in the cold?

Is the devious, debilitating, decadent, divisive,

the totally discredited old

now deceptively and fraudulently

being presented as the alleged “new,”

merely redone, repackaged,

cleverly concealed and redressed,

and really honest, well-meaning, well-intentioned,

good thinking persons

will continue to be frustrated,

flustered and infuriated,

unable to resolve what separates,

disgraces and desecrates,

unable to unite what divides,

unable to heal and make whole

a nation malignantly and mortally ill,

all caused by a monetary mafia

of wantonly wicked will.

Where can we go from here?

Are we totally out of luck?

Will lunacy continue to reign and rule?

Will we continue being commanded and controlled

by the corrupt, the crooked and cruel?

What must we do to extricate ourselves

from this perverse, punitive, poisonous muck?

Are we to anticipate living lives

of mere marginal quality,

barely to be survived and endured

with nothing but perpetual pain?

Is every honest effort to the contrary,

to restore and revive

what is valuable and good,

from now on in vain?

Can we proceed, can we progress,

or are we marooned, immobile,

irretrievably, inextricably stuck?

We are not lemmings

to be driven over the edge into devastation.

or to be leaping into the deadly abyss!

However,

is the alleged “new” nothing more than

the sordidly sinister and senile,

repackaged old?

Are we being misled by

fierce fanatics and fiendish fools?

Is this the ultimate, devastating end,

as biblically foretold?

Gerhard A. Fürst

1/5/2018